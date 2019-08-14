Premier Asset Managment Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Position by $23.66 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 194.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 347,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 527,123 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09 million, up from 179,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 2.63M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 80,906 shares to 90,999 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,726 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Lp reported 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 0.1% or 25,690 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.2% or 3,650 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap holds 1.34% or 12,573 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc stated it has 78,366 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Parsec Management Inc has 1.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank owns 57,123 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Counselors has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btim Corp has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 5,920 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.97 million shares. M Kraus And reported 13,848 shares. Sageworth Co reported 1,139 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,300 shares to 223,331 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 80,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,599 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications owns 42,262 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.10 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 125,302 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 12,331 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% or 24,248 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 285,144 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Com owns 359 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability accumulated 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.76% or 21,270 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 35,500 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 14,645 shares. 49,000 were reported by Independent. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 14,363 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C has 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).