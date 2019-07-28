Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Both Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products Company 55 0.70 N/A 4.00 12.52 OSI Systems Inc. 96 1.77 N/A 2.08 50.05

In table 1 we can see Preformed Line Products Company and OSI Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OSI Systems Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Preformed Line Products Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Preformed Line Products Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Preformed Line Products Company is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, OSI Systems Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Preformed Line Products Company is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, OSI Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Preformed Line Products Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OSI Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Preformed Line Products Company and OSI Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.6% of Preformed Line Products Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of OSI Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preformed Line Products Company -1.19% -11.66% -14.34% -28.45% -30.75% -7.82% OSI Systems Inc. 1.67% 17.89% 18.5% 39.69% 52.08% 42.02%

For the past year Preformed Line Products Company had bearish trend while OSI Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Preformed Line Products Company.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.