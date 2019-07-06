Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS), both competing one another are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products Company 54 0.68 N/A 4.00 12.52 Hydrogenics Corporation 8 8.33 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Preformed Line Products Company and Hydrogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Preformed Line Products Company and Hydrogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2% Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -23.2%

Volatility & Risk

Preformed Line Products Company has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Hydrogenics Corporation’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Preformed Line Products Company are 3.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Hydrogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Preformed Line Products Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Preformed Line Products Company and Hydrogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products Company 0 0 0 0.00 Hydrogenics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hydrogenics Corporation’s consensus target price is $8.88, while its potential downside is -40.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Preformed Line Products Company and Hydrogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 7.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Preformed Line Products Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.1% of Hydrogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preformed Line Products Company -1.19% -11.66% -14.34% -28.45% -30.75% -7.82% Hydrogenics Corporation 15.38% 9.76% 19.68% 64.23% 10.43% 80%

For the past year Preformed Line Products Company has -7.82% weaker performance while Hydrogenics Corporation has 80% stronger performance.

Summary

Preformed Line Products Company beats Hydrogenics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.