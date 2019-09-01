Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products Company 54 0.61 N/A 4.00 14.46 CUI Global Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Preformed Line Products Company and CUI Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Preformed Line Products Company and CUI Global Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.3% 6.2% CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that Preformed Line Products Company is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, CUI Global Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Preformed Line Products Company are 3.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor CUI Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Preformed Line Products Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CUI Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Preformed Line Products Company and CUI Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.8% and 42.9%. Insiders held 1.5% of Preformed Line Products Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preformed Line Products Company -1.16% 2.7% 6.25% 3.72% -33.41% 6.49% CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02%

For the past year Preformed Line Products Company had bullish trend while CUI Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Preformed Line Products Company beats CUI Global Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.