Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Preformed Line Products Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Preformed Line Products Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Preformed Line Products Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products Company 0.00% 9.30% 6.20% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Preformed Line Products Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products Company N/A 54 14.46 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Preformed Line Products Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Preformed Line Products Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Preformed Line Products Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 75.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Preformed Line Products Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preformed Line Products Company -1.16% 2.7% 6.25% 3.72% -33.41% 6.49% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Preformed Line Products Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Preformed Line Products Company are 3.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Preformed Line Products Company’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Preformed Line Products Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Preformed Line Products Company’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Preformed Line Products Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. In other hand, Preformed Line Products Company’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Preformed Line Products Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Preformed Line Products Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. The company also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires. In addition, it offers data communication cabinets, hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, and urethane products for use by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications, as well as solar hardware systems and mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications. Preformed Line Products Company serves public and private energy utilities, communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.