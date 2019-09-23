Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 18, 2019; LUMINA GOLD CANADA (LMGDF) Sellers Increased By 102.38% Their Shorts

Preformed Line Products Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLPC) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Preformed Line Products Co’s current price of $54.95 translates into 0.36% yield. Preformed Line Products Co’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 9,974 shares traded or 69.25% up from the average. Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has declined 33.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

LUMINA GOLD CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had an increase of 102.38% in short interest. LMGDF’s SI was 8,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 102.38% from 4,200 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 0 days are for LUMINA GOLD CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)’s short sellers to cover LMGDF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.0069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.457. About 2,100 shares traded. Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumina Gold: The Gran Bestia Zone Could Change Everything – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Lumina Gold Announces Graduation to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symbol LMGDF – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luminex Resources Is My Favorite Prospect Generator In The Copper And Gold Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company has market cap of $142.01 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

More notable recent Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Preformed Line Products Company Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Preformed Line Products Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:PLPC) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Preformed Line Products Company’s (NASDAQ:PLPC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preformed Line Products Announces The Acquisition Of MICOS TELCOM sro – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $276.41 million. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires.