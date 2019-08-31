Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Both Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 4.80 N/A 4.95 10.95 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.74 N/A 2.31 13.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Preferred Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Preferred Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Bank’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Preferred Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.09% for Preferred Bank with average price target of $54.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Preferred Bank and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 85.5%. 2.3% are Preferred Bank’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94%

For the past year Preferred Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.