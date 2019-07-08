Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 47 4.77 N/A 4.78 9.88 Heritage Financial Corporation 31 4.99 N/A 1.63 18.57

Table 1 demonstrates Preferred Bank and Heritage Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Heritage Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Preferred Bank and Heritage Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heritage Financial Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Preferred Bank and Heritage Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50 Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Preferred Bank’s upside potential currently stands at 14.89% and an $55 average target price. Heritage Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 19.56% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Heritage Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Preferred Bank, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Preferred Bank’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84% Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58%

For the past year Preferred Bank was more bullish than Heritage Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Preferred Bank beats Heritage Financial Corporation.