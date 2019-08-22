Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 4.72 N/A 4.95 10.95 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.35 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial Corporation. Chemung Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Preferred Bank. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Preferred Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Chemung Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Chemung Financial Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33 Chemung Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.59% for Preferred Bank with consensus target price of $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s shares. Comparatively, Chemung Financial Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year Preferred Bank has stronger performance than Chemung Financial Corporation

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Chemung Financial Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.