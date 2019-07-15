Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 47 4.96 N/A 4.78 9.88 Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.71 N/A 2.41 17.34

Demonstrates Preferred Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bank of Marin Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Preferred Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Preferred Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5% Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Preferred Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Preferred Bank has an average price target of $55, and a 10.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.1% of Preferred Bank shares and 44.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Preferred Bank’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84% Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.6% -1.7% -3.51% -0.38% 10.13% 1.21%

For the past year Preferred Bank has stronger performance than Bank of Marin Bancorp

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors.