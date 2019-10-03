Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shareholder Phocas Financial Boosted Its Stake; Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $363,090; Share Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 18,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 179,462 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Preferred Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 58,605 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 18,299 shares to 172,112 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,940 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,516 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc reported 2.79% stake. Michigan-based Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,474 shares. Altfest L J Com Incorporated reported 52,031 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 36.76M shares. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Com holds 6.15% or 7.38M shares in its portfolio. Allen Ny invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). L And S Advsrs reported 1.82% stake. Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,617 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 41.12 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 55,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 1.24 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.