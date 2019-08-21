Preferred Bank (PFBC) Received $55.0000 Target From B. Riley; Era Group (ERA) Shorts Increased By 26.33%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)‘s stock was decreased to a “Neutral” by investment analysts at B. Riley, who have a target price per share of $55.0000 on PFBC. The firm’s “Buy” rating is no longer valid.

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) had an increase of 26.33% in short interest. ERA’s SI was 981,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.33% from 776,700 shares previously. With 153,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s short sellers to cover ERA’s short positions. The SI to Era Group Inc’s float is 4.93%. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 77,505 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA)

More notable recent Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 66% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Era Group Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Era Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks With Strong Momentum And Lots Of Cash… – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the gas and oil exploration, development, and production companies. The company has market cap of $205.94 million. The Company’s helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The firm also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, makes, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Preferred Bank’s (NASDAQ:PFBC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Share Price Is Up 100% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons That Make Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock a Solid Bet – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.15 million. The company??s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.00M for 9.52 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55’s average target is 10.31% above currents $49.86 stock price. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, June 5. Raymond James maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $58 target.