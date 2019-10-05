Preferred Bank (PFBC) EPS Estimated At $1.32; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $1.32 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. PFBC’s profit would be $20.16 million giving it 9.99 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Preferred Bank’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 34,386 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18’s average target is 19.76% above currents $15.03 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 29. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Preferred Bank’s (NASDAQ:PFBC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Bank: Still Plenty Of Opportunity Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 2.37% above currents $52.75 stock price. Preferred Bank had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. The stock of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by B. Riley & Co. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $805.73 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 924,167 shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bitauto reports beats, upside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bitauto +12% on Tencent go-private offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Chinese Stock Swings Higher on Buyout Bid – Schaeffers Research” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NIO, Inc.: Privatization Is On The Way – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Tencent Trying to Take Over Bitauto? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.