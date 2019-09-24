Preferred Bank (PFBC) EPS Estimated At $1.32; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $1.32 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. PFBC’s profit would be $20.15M giving it 10.04 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Preferred Bank’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 80,276 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC)

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 46 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 38 decreased and sold positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $809.24 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 1.87% above currents $53.01 stock price. Preferred Bank had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Wednesday, August 21. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $5500 target. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, June 5. Raymond James maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) rating on Thursday, August 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 193,443 shares traded or 59.07% up from the average. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

