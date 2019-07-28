Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 5.31 N/A 4.78 9.88 Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.51 N/A 1.42 13.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oak Valley Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Preferred Bank. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Preferred Bank has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Preferred Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5% Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. In other hand, Oak Valley Bancorp has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Preferred Bank and Oak Valley Bancorp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Preferred Bank has a 0.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Preferred Bank’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84% Oak Valley Bancorp 1.36% -2.42% 9.44% 13.94% -4.16% 5.85%

For the past year Preferred Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.