Preferred Bank (PFBC) Analysts See $1.32 EPS; Enterprise Financial Services Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $1.32 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. PFBC’s profit would be $20.16 million giving it 9.99 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Preferred Bank’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 34,386 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 75 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 60 sold and decreased stakes in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.74 million shares, up from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enterprise Financial Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 49 Increased: 56 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s (NASDAQ:EFSC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.88 million for 10.04 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 116,402 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) has declined 25.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 16.38% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for 996,384 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 592,646 shares or 7.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 5.19% invested in the company for 574,620 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 4.89% in the stock. Plancorp Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 93,558 shares.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $805.73 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Preferred Bank’s (NASDAQ:PFBC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Bank: Still Plenty Of Opportunity Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 2.37% above currents $52.75 stock price. Preferred Bank had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, June 5.