Preferred Bank/Los A (PFBC) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position by $923,560 as Shares Rose; Kilroy Realty (KRC) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bank/Los A (PFBC) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 20,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 38,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bank/Los A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 35,345 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 5,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 16,160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 21,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 428,768 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.08M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90M for 20.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.