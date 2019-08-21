Preferred Apt Cmntys (APTS) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 4.50 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (APTS) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 97,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 134,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 232,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 299,605 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 10/05/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – FINANCED ACQUISITION UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE BRIDGE LOAN FROM MACQUARIE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Apartment Communities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APTS); 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Raises Dividend to 25.5c Vs. 25c; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 20/03/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Sale of Multifamily Community for Approximately $43.45 M

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 369,831 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,610 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 519,356 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 13,278 shares. Davenport & Com accumulated 12,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain owns 137 shares. 560 are held by Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cwm Lc owns 466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 28,860 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Argent Ltd Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.85 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt invested in 4,600 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 61,947 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 81,717 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 223,000 shares to 528,100 shares, valued at $149.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:RCI) by 101,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.