Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 16 1.51 N/A -1.61 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 46 7.31 N/A 0.87 53.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, American Campus Communities Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively American Campus Communities Inc. has a consensus target price of $51, with potential upside of 6.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 0%. 0.6% are Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 2.89% 7.69% 4.39% 5.61% 15.59% 16.57% American Campus Communities Inc. 1.72% -2.87% 2.86% 12.97% 18.65% 12.83%

For the past year Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

American Campus Communities Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.