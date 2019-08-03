Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) Contrasting side by side

Both Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 16 1.46 N/A -1.61 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.87 N/A 0.64 39.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 13.95%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.22% 3.41% 0.64% 8.07% 3.28% 13.27%

For the past year Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.