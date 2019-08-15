Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to pay $0.26 on Oct 15, 2019; Maple Capital Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $658,600

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:APTS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s current price of $14.00 translates into 1.88% yield. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 298,842 shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 20/03/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Sale of Multifamily Community for Approximately $43.45 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Apartment Communities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APTS); 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Raises Dividend to 25.5c Vs. 25c; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John A. Williams; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Sees FY Rev $400M-$440M; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 370 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 5,847 shares with $10.41M value, up from 5,477 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. , or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $622.39 million. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. It currently has negative earnings. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us.

More notable recent Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Gained 66% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Apartment Communities declares $0.2625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a 259-Unit Multifamily Community in Melbourne, Florida – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Apartment buys office tower in Raleigh, NC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Apartment Q2 same-store multifamily NOI rises 3.9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.06 million shares or 1.23% more from 24.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). 340,029 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 304,225 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 2,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 281,922 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 347,141 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.19% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 70,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) or 25,279 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 27,755 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.12% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Jump Trading Lc reported 13,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 16,294 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 72,100 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial invested in 0.07% or 94 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 113,715 shares. Eastern Savings Bank reported 16,105 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Whitnell holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 625 shares. Farmers owns 173 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Everence owns 9,286 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 835 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 399,434 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Investment Mgmt has 1,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust stated it has 1,674 shares. The California-based Karp Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 308,817 were accumulated by Axa. Axiom Int Investors Ltd Llc De invested in 3.14% or 57,527 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1762.96 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,377 shares to 68,113 valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 112,051 shares and now owns 11,050 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.