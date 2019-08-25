Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to pay $0.26 on Oct 15, 2019; BASIC-FIT N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLA (BSFFF) Sellers Decreased By 0.92% Their Shorts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:APTS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s current price of $13.58 translates into 1.93% yield. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 693,537 shares traded or 136.75% up from the average. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Rev $90.4M; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Sees FY Rev $400M-$440M; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. , or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $603.72 million. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. It currently has negative earnings. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us.

More notable recent Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Preferred Apartment Communities declares $0.2625 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Atlanta, Georgia MSA Multifamily Development – PRNewswire" published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Preferred Apartment Communities' (APTS) CEO Dan DuPree on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Update: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Gained 66% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 29, 2019.