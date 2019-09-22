Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.75 N/A -0.83 0.00 Insulet Corporation 116 14.66 N/A 0.22 569.17

In table 1 we can see Predictive Oncology Inc. and Insulet Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.41 beta means Predictive Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 141.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Insulet Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Predictive Oncology Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Insulet Corporation has 4.4 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Insulet Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Insulet Corporation’s consensus price target is $138.67, while its potential downside is -10.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and Insulet Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Insulet Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Insulet Corporation beats Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.