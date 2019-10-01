Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Is At $0.60 Formed Wedge; Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Shorts Down By 10.17%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) formed wedge down with $0.57 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.60 share price. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has $18.76 million valuation. The stock increased 18.79% or $0.0949 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 21,710 shares traded. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has declined 43.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.48% the S&P500.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had a decrease of 10.17% in short interest. PBR’s SI was 31.08M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.17% from 34.59M shares previously. With 16.53M avg volume, 2 days are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s short sellers to cover PBR’s short positions. The SI to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 2.45 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS DIVESTMENT PLAN IN LINE W/ GOVT DECREE; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CO. IN MANGUINHOS CASE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Brazil oil workers begin strike; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7893 FROM BRL1.8072; 11/04/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF SUBSEA HAS BEEN AWARDED A THREE-YEAR FIRM CONTRACT WITH A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION BY PETROBRAS IN BRAZIL FOR PROVISION OF DIVING SUPPORT VESSEL SKANDI ACHIEVER AND ROV AND; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ DAILY FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENT REFLECTS FLUCTUATION IN MARKET OIL PRICES, FOREIGN EXCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS TEASER FOR BAUNA FIELD, IN SANTOS BASIN; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT WILL NOT COMPENSATE PETROBRAS FOR PRICE CUT: CEO; 25/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7977 FROM BRL1.7727; 16/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7657 FROM BRL1.7478

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $90.63 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

Among 2 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro has $21 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21’s average target is 45.83% above currents $14.4 stock price. Petrobras Brasileiro had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.

