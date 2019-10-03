Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Is At $0.50 Formed Wedge; Docusign (DOCU) SI Decreased By 5.45%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) formed wedge down with $0.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.50 share price. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has $15.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 10.70% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5. About 167,264 shares traded or 178.30% up from the average. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has declined 43.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.48% the S&P500.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) had a decrease of 5.45% in short interest. DOCU’s SI was 8.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.45% from 8.68M shares previously. With 2.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s short sellers to cover DOCU’s short positions. The SI to Docusign Inc’s float is 9.67%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 2.69M shares traded. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DOCU News: 24/05/2018 – A former DocuSign CEO just raised $47 million as his startup gets closer to a $100 million milestone; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 30/04/2018 Dell Technologies Capital Announces Strong Exit & Investment Momentum in its First Year Out of Stealth; 29/05/2018 – DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles; 29/05/2018 – MFS Technology Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Switch

Among 8 analysts covering DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. DocuSign has $9000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $69.75’s average target is 14.80% above currents $60.76 stock price. DocuSign had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. The stock of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of DOCU in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, September 6. The stock of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, September 6.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.69 billion. The firm offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

