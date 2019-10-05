Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Comparison side by side

Since Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 29.57M -0.83 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 1 0.00 195.80M -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Predictive Oncology Inc. and TransEnterix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Predictive Oncology Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 5,501,395,348.84% -714.1% -255.2% TransEnterix Inc. 25,284,090,909.09% -51.7% -36%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.41 beta means Predictive Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 141.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TransEnterix Inc. has beta of 2.31 which is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Predictive Oncology Inc. Its rival TransEnterix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. TransEnterix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Predictive Oncology Inc. and TransEnterix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 36.3%. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. has 4.99% stronger performance while TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance.

Summary

TransEnterix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.