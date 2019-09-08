Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Comparison side by side

Both Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.08 N/A -0.83 0.00 ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 highlights Predictive Oncology Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Predictive Oncology Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.41 shows that Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ResMed Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, ResMed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ResMed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Predictive Oncology Inc. and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ResMed Inc. is $140, which is potential -0.21% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, ResMed Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was less bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.