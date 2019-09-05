Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Predictive Oncology Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-714.10%
|-255.20%
|Industry Average
|7.19%
|15.45%
|8.71%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|66.36M
|922.60M
|102.79
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.24
|2.46
|2.72
As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 35.48%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Predictive Oncology Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|-6.88%
|-17.72%
|-9.72%
|-38.1%
|-43.48%
|4.99%
|Industry Average
|5.12%
|8.44%
|15.38%
|39.21%
|37.12%
|42.28%
For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.
Risk and Volatility
Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.41. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.
Dividends
Predictive Oncology Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.’s peers beat Predictive Oncology Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.