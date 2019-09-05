Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Predictive Oncology Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.10% -255.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.24 2.46 2.72

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 35.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Predictive Oncology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.41. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.’s peers beat Predictive Oncology Inc.