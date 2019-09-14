Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.48 N/A -0.83 0.00 Daxor Corporation 10 90.49 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Predictive Oncology Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.41 beta means Predictive Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 141.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Daxor Corporation’s 152.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.52 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Predictive Oncology Inc. and Daxor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 4%. Insiders held 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Daxor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Daxor Corporation.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.