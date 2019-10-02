Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) Contrasting side by side

Both Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 29.57M -0.83 0.00 Alcon Inc. 60 3.47 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 5,414,759,201.61% -714.1% -255.2% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Alcon Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.6 consensus price target and a 18.95% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.68% of Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.