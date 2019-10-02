Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) Contrasting side by side

Both Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|1
|0.00
|29.57M
|-0.83
|0.00
|Alcon Inc.
|60
|3.47
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|5,414,759,201.61%
|-714.1%
|-255.2%
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Alcon Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Alcon Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.6 consensus price target and a 18.95% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.68% of Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|-6.88%
|-17.72%
|-9.72%
|-38.1%
|-43.48%
|4.99%
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Alcon Inc.
Summary
Alcon Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Predictive Oncology Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.