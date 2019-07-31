Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 17.60 N/A 0.13 137.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision Therapeutics Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision Therapeutics Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -346.2% -211% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Precision Therapeutics Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival BioLife Solutions Inc. is 19.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.6. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 9.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision Therapeutics Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 43.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Therapeutics Inc. -11.43% -15.65% -37.37% -33.33% -36.08% 0.14% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Precision Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.