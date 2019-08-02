Precision Drilling (PDS) Touches $1.56 Low on Aug, 2; L 3 Communications Holdings (LLL) Has 4 Sentiment

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 1 cut down and sold equity positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $1.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.56 share price. This indicates more downside for the $461.98 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.48M less. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5599. About 710,560 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES PRECISION DRILLING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M

The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 1.05M shares traded or 67.26% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 09/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RITA S. LANE, SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – L3 Appoints John H. Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations; 12/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 09/04/2018 – L3 Unveils Advanced Iver Autonomous Undersea Vehicle; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Book-to-Bill Ratio 1.11; 04/04/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES UNIT AND FIVE OTHER COMPANIES SHARE $25.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To L3 Technologies’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On L-3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L3 Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

Among 4 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Precision Drilling had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Analysts await Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Precision Drilling Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Precision Drilling (PDS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Precision Drilling Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Precision Drilling +5% on Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.