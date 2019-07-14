Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Both Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision Drilling Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Precision Drilling Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.28 beta means Precision Drilling Corporation’s volatility is 128.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Superior Drilling Products Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus price target of $2.8, and a 53.01% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.