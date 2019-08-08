Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Both Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 RPC Inc. 9 0.86 N/A 0.81 7.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision Drilling Corporation and RPC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that Precision Drilling Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, RPC Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, RPC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. RPC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and RPC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 74.48% for Precision Drilling Corporation with average price target of $2.53. On the other hand, RPC Inc.’s potential upside is 119.97% and its average price target is $13.33. Based on the results given earlier, RPC Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision Drilling Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision Drilling Corporation and RPC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 32.4% respectively. About 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of RPC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has stronger performance than RPC Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.