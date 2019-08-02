Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.02 798.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision Drilling Corporation and Matrix Service Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Drilling Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.24 beta. Matrix Service Company has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Matrix Service Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Precision Drilling Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision Drilling Corporation and Matrix Service Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00

Precision Drilling Corporation’s upside potential is 62.18% at a $2.53 average target price. Competitively Matrix Service Company has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 20.02%. Based on the results shown earlier, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than Matrix Service Company, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision Drilling Corporation and Matrix Service Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 94.7%. About 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Matrix Service Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend while Matrix Service Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.