Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

This is a contrast between Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.67 N/A -5.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision Drilling Corporation and ION Geophysical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Precision Drilling Corporation and ION Geophysical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Drilling Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. In other hand, ION Geophysical Corporation has beta of 3.87 which is 287.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, ION Geophysical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Precision Drilling Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and ION Geophysical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling Corporation’s upside potential is 77.30% at a $2.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend while ION Geophysical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision Drilling Corporation beats ION Geophysical Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.