Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 61 2.89 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 demonstrates Precision Drilling Corporation and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision Drilling Corporation and Core Laboratories N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Risk & Volatility

Precision Drilling Corporation has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Core Laboratories N.V.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Core Laboratories N.V. has 1.8 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 62.18% for Precision Drilling Corporation with average price target of $2.53. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories N.V.’s average price target is $66.5, while its potential upside is 46.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than Core Laboratories N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision Drilling Corporation and Core Laboratories N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 0%. 1% are Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation was less bearish than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.