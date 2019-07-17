Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 17.29 N/A 3.45 0.62

Table 1 highlights Precision Drilling Corporation and PEDEVCO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Precision Drilling Corporation and PEDEVCO Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 901.8% 108.7%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Drilling Corporation has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival PEDEVCO Corp. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Precision Drilling Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Precision Drilling Corporation and PEDEVCO Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 69.70% and an $2.8 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14% PEDEVCO Corp. 1.92% -20.6% 39.47% 17.78% 551.34% 179.94%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.