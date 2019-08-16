Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Precision Drilling Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.60% -6.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Precision Drilling Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Precision Drilling Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

$2.53 is the consensus price target of Precision Drilling Corporation, with a potential upside of 132.11%. The potential upside of the rivals is 50.11%. With higher possible upside potential for Precision Drilling Corporation’s peers, equities research analysts think Precision Drilling Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Precision Drilling Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has -1.72% weaker performance while Precision Drilling Corporation’s peers have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Precision Drilling Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Precision Drilling Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Drilling Corporation has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Precision Drilling Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Precision Drilling Corporation’s peers beat Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.