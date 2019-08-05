Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparison side by side

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.26 N/A 0.55 14.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Precision Drilling Corporation and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Precision Drilling Corporation and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Precision Drilling Corporation has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling Corporation’s consensus price target is $2.53, while its potential upside is 71.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares and 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares. 1% are Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.