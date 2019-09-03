Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Comparison side by side

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Cactus Inc. 33 3.02 N/A 0.81 36.08

Table 1 demonstrates Precision Drilling Corporation and Cactus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation. Its rival Cactus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.5 respectively. Cactus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Precision Drilling Corporation and Cactus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Precision Drilling Corporation has an average target price of $2.53, and a 109.09% upside potential. Cactus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.67 average target price and a 58.93% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than Cactus Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision Drilling Corporation and Cactus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. Competitively, Cactus Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend while Cactus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.