Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

We are comparing Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Precision BioSciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 189.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.