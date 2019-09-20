Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is a contrast between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.47 N/A -1.39 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 145.03% upside potential and an average target price of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 7.5%. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.