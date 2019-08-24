Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Precision BioSciences Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 184.50% upside potential and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.