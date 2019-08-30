Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.54 N/A -1.39 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.24 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 190.07% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.