Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 48.24 N/A -0.94 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 65.52%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, with potential upside of 27.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.