Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 31.90 N/A -1.39 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.27 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 157.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.