Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|31.90
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.27
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 157.56%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
