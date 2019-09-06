Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.62 N/A -1.39 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.41 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.01% and an $23.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.