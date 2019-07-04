Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.51 N/A -0.94 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 76.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.67. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.75% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the data delivered earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.