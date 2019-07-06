Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.74 N/A -0.94 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Precision BioSciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 67.28% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 23.7%. Insiders held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.